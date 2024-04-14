× Expand Master Gardeners of Hamilton County Master Your Garden Expo

MASTER GARDENERS OF HAMILTON COUNTY

2024 “MASTER YOUR GARDEN” EXPO

“Growing a Greener Tennessee for 30 Years”

Saturday, April 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Camp Jordan Arena

323 Camp Jordan Pkwy, East Ridge, TN

Admission: $10 (good for BOTH days)

Children 12 and under: Free

Free Parking

Focusing on gardening and the outdoors, MGHC’s “Master Your Garden” Expo brings together a wide-ranging array of exhibits, demonstrations, educational activities, and vendors of interest to experienced gardeners, gardening enthusiasts, browsers, and children.

Events throughout the 2-day the Garden Expo include:

• Presentations by Experts: Blueberries, Bluebirds, Canning & Preserving, Fig Trees, Native Plants, Orchids, Rain Gardens, Tree Care, Wildlife

• Live Demos: Beneficial Bugs, Composting, Grow Buckets, Invasive Vines, Local Wildlife, Magical Monarchs, Mulching, Rain Barrels, Raised Beds

• Vendors & Exhibits: Live Plants (Ornamental Trees & Shrubs, Natives & Pollinators), Gardening Tools, Nature-Inspired Art, Hand-Made Crafts & Yard Art

• Ask a Master Gardener Q&A

• Children’s Activities (ages 2-12)

• Door Prizes

Proceeds benefit MGHC’s horticulture scholarships and community garden grants programs.

For updated information & to purchase tickets in advance: https://mghc.org/garden-expo/