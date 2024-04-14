Master Gardeners of Hamilton County
Master Your Garden Expo
MASTER GARDENERS OF HAMILTON COUNTY
2024 “MASTER YOUR GARDEN” EXPO
“Growing a Greener Tennessee for 30 Years”
Saturday, April 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Camp Jordan Arena
323 Camp Jordan Pkwy, East Ridge, TN
Admission: $10 (good for BOTH days)
Children 12 and under: Free
Free Parking
Focusing on gardening and the outdoors, MGHC’s “Master Your Garden” Expo brings together a wide-ranging array of exhibits, demonstrations, educational activities, and vendors of interest to experienced gardeners, gardening enthusiasts, browsers, and children.
Events throughout the 2-day the Garden Expo include:
• Presentations by Experts: Blueberries, Bluebirds, Canning & Preserving, Fig Trees, Native Plants, Orchids, Rain Gardens, Tree Care, Wildlife
• Live Demos: Beneficial Bugs, Composting, Grow Buckets, Invasive Vines, Local Wildlife, Magical Monarchs, Mulching, Rain Barrels, Raised Beds
• Vendors & Exhibits: Live Plants (Ornamental Trees & Shrubs, Natives & Pollinators), Gardening Tools, Nature-Inspired Art, Hand-Made Crafts & Yard Art
• Ask a Master Gardener Q&A
• Children’s Activities (ages 2-12)
• Door Prizes
Proceeds benefit MGHC’s horticulture scholarships and community garden grants programs.
For updated information & to purchase tickets in advance: https://mghc.org/garden-expo/