Masterful Tchaikovsky

The first Barnett & Company Masterworks performance of 2023 is a diverse and exciting program!

The first Barnett & Company Masterworks performance of 2023 is a diverse and exciting program opening with Valerie Coleman's Umjoa: Anthem for Unity, a work that celebrates the unity and diversity of our world through a fusion of African, Latin American, and Western classical music. The concert also includes Joaquin Rodrigo's Concierto Madrigal for two guitars, a beautiful and virtuosic piece that showcases the technical and artistic skills of renowned guitarists Isaac Bustos and Alejandro Montiel. The program concludes with Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5, a dramatic and emotional masterpiece that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Be sure to join us before the concert for a Spotlight Talk! Enter the Memorial Auditorium from the special backstage red door entrance at the corner of Oak and Lindsay for an informative live discussion. Spotlight talks begin at 6:45 PM on the evening of the performance.

Spotlight Talks are FREE to attend, but attendees must hold tickets to that evening’s performance to attend the Spotlight Talk. Attendance at Spotlight Talks is limited to 50, first come first served.