May Exhibit: John Whipple & Brad Schwieger
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Join us for our new exhibit opening this May, featuring the paintings of John Whipple and ceramics of Brad Schwieger! Free and open to the public Monday through Saturday 10-5 pm, and Sundays 1-5 pm. Opening reception will take place on Friday, May 3rd, 5:30-7 PM.
