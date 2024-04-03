McArthur Lecture Series Guest Speaker Karen Swallow Prior

× Expand Contributed Karen Swallow Prior, PhD

The History and Political Studies Department welcomes Karen Swallow Prior, PhD, to speak on Wednesday, April 3 at 7 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium. Her Christ-centered presentation “Conversion: What Can the Evangelical Movement Teach Us about Religious Transformation?” provides history that sheds light on the national religious and cultural landscape of the present. Evangelicals have been defined throughout their 300-year-old movement by an emphasis on the conversion experience that emerged from a number of historical and theological developments continuing to this day.