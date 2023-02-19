McKee Southern 6 Race at Southern Adventist University

Hickman Science Center 4843 Colcord Drive Collegedale, TN, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37315

Register today for the 13th annual trail race at Southern Adventist University with new sponsor McKee Foods Corporation. More than 200 runners are projected to compete on White Oak Mountain’s wooded campus trails on Sunday, February 19. All proceeds will support the university’s affinity fund that provides outdoor adventure programming for inner-city youth from Hamilton County schools. The 6k is open to the public, and the fee to participate is $35 per person. For start times and other race information, visit southern.edu/mckeesouthern6.

