McKee Southern 6 Trail Race at Southern Adventist University

McKee Southern 6 Trail Race

Register today for the 14th annual trail race at Southern Adventist University, a collaboration between the university’s Outdoor Adventure Program and McKee Foods Corporation. More than 200 runners are projected to compete on White Oak Mountain’s wooded campus trails on Sunday, February 18, beginning at 12 p.m. in front of Hickman Science Center. All proceeds will support the university’s affinity fund that provides outdoor adventure programming for inner-city youth from Hamilton County schools. The 6k is open to the public, and the fee to participate is $35 per person, $10 for age 18 and younger. For start times and other race information, visit southern.edu/mckeesouthern6.