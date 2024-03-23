Mechanical Flying Birds at Reflection Riding

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Create your own crafted bird using simple mechanics, as inspired by the digital artwork in the Hunter’s special exhibition Networked Nature from the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation. Then, watch them soar in the fields at Reflection Riding. Open to all ages; participants under 16 must attend with an adult.

$25/adult ($20/Hunter and Reflection Riding member).

Online registration required: https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Flying-Sculptures

423-267-0968
