How to Meditate - Conference with a Tibetan Lama

Personally taken, Les Kertay The meditation room at Kongpo Khangsten, Mungod, India

Join us for this special event and learn the meaning and practice of meditation from Lama Lobsang Samten, Tibetan Buddhist monk and spiritual director of the Paramita Centers of Canda, France, and the US. During the conference, Lama Samten will share his deep knowledge of the meaning of meditation, and guide you through simple but profound meditation practices that you can immediately apply. Discover how to start a path to inner peace and mindfulness in your daily life. Although the class teaches meditation from a Buddhist perspective, anyone can benefit. More information and tickets at the event website.