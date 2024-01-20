Meditation 101: The Color Pink - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand thechattery.org/classes2/2024/1/20/meditation Meditation

Join Textile Designer and Yoga Teacher Kerri Besse for an afternoon of meditation and a discussion surrounding our emotional response to the color pink. From coral to blush pink, there are so many shades of this color and each shade evokes a new emotion! Students will be given a quick & fun assignment to do before class. We will be creating a project together based on the findings from this assignment all focusing on the color pink!

Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat, a pillow or blanket for additional back support, a journal, and something pink that holds sentimental value they can use for the meditation portion of the class. For the final part of the class, Kerri will conduct a 45-minute meditation that will include moving through five simple & relaxing postures.

About the instructor:

Kerri Anne Besse is a multi-disciplined designer and developer with over a decade of experience creating and merchandising products for the home decor market. She is an expert in managing complex relationships with suppliers, artisans, and vendors. Kerri is capable of identifying unique ideas for development, color trends, and fabrics. A positive influencer with a passionate curiosity for learning and discovering new ways in which to work.