Meditation 101: The Color Pink - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Join Textile Designer and Yoga Teacher Kerri Besse for an afternoon of meditation and a discussion surrounding our emotional response to the color pink. From coral to blush pink, there are so many shades of this color and each shade evokes a new emotion! Students will be given a quick & fun assignment to do before class. We will be creating a project together based on the findings from this assignment all focusing on the color pink!

Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat, a pillow or blanket for additional back support, a journal, and something pink that holds sentimental value they can use for the meditation portion of the class. For the final part of the class, Kerri will conduct a 45-minute meditation that will include moving through five simple & relaxing postures.

About the instructor:

Kerri Anne Besse is a multi-disciplined designer and developer with over a decade of experience creating and merchandising products for the home decor market. She is an expert in managing complex relationships with suppliers, artisans, and vendors. Kerri is capable of identifying unique ideas for development, color trends, and fabrics. A positive influencer with a passionate curiosity for learning and discovering new ways in which to work.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Art & Exhibitions
4234138978
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Meditation 101: The Color Pink - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-01-20 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Meditation 101: The Color Pink - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-01-20 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Meditation 101: The Color Pink - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-01-20 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Meditation 101: The Color Pink - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-01-20 12:00:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

January 17, 2024

Thursday

January 18, 2024

Friday

January 19, 2024

Saturday

January 20, 2024

Sunday

January 21, 2024

Monday

January 22, 2024

Tuesday

January 23, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours