🎄Get ready to embrace the festive spirit at ”A Very Merry Christmas Market"! ❄️This enchanting holiday event will take place on December 9th, from 10am to 3pm at The Commons in Collegedale! 🌟Discover a winter wonderland filled with the magic of the holiday season as you explore the market's charming booths. With a dazzling array of arts 🖼️, crafts 🎨, seasonal treats🍪, and locally sourced goods🍯, this market promises to be a one-stop-shop for all your holiday shopping needs. From handcrafted ornaments 🎁 to unique artisanal gifts, you'll find the perfect treasures to make your holiday unforgettable!