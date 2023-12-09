A Very Merry Christmas

to

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee

🎄Get ready to embrace the festive spirit at ”A Very Merry Christmas Market"! ❄️This enchanting holiday event will take place on December 9th, from 10am to 3pm at The Commons in Collegedale! 🌟Discover a winter wonderland filled with the magic of the holiday season as you explore the market's charming booths. With a dazzling array of arts 🖼️, crafts 🎨, seasonal treats🍪, and locally sourced goods🍯, this market promises to be a one-stop-shop for all your holiday shopping needs. From handcrafted ornaments 🎁 to unique artisanal gifts, you'll find the perfect treasures to make your holiday unforgettable!

Info

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Markets
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - A Very Merry Christmas - 2023-12-09 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Very Merry Christmas - 2023-12-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Very Merry Christmas - 2023-12-09 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Very Merry Christmas - 2023-12-09 10:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

October 30, 2023

Tuesday

October 31, 2023

Wednesday

November 1, 2023

Thursday

November 2, 2023

Friday

November 3, 2023

Saturday

November 4, 2023

Sunday

November 5, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours