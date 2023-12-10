If you love good music and the Christmas season, then here’s a unique opportunity to welcome in the holidays. Come to the “Messiah” Community Sing-Along Sunday, December 10 at 3 p.m. and sing Händel’s “Messiah” choruses under the direction of Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, Southern Adventist University’s Director of Orchestral Activities.

The event will take place at the Chattanooga First Seventh-day Adventist Church, 7450 Standifer Gap Road. This Chattanooga-area all-denominational event is free and is offered as a community service. This is a unique opportunity for audience participation in what has become the musical hallmark of the season. An offering will be taken.

The event includes a chamber orchestra and professional soloists. Soloists are Lenena Brezna, soprano; Andrea Dismukes, contralto; James Frost, tenor; Aaron Murphy, bass; and the Collegedale Caroliers.

Nearly 400 people attend the Sing-Along each year. Bring your own score; a limited number of chorus books are available on loan for the event. For more information, call (423) 605-2468.

Driving directions: At intersection of Gunbarrel and Shallowford Rd., take Gunbarrel north to roundabout. Church entrance is about 1/4 mile farther on right.