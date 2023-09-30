Master Gardeners of Hamilton County
MGHC Fall Garden Festival
MASTER GARDENERS OF HAMILTON COUNTY
3RD ANNUAL FALL GARDEN FESTIVAL
Saturday, September 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
UT/TSU Hamilton Country Extension & Bonny Oaks Arboretum
6183 Adamson Circle, Chattanooga, TN
Admission: $5
Children 12 and under: Free
Free Parking
Focusing on gardening and the outdoors, MGHC’s Fall Garden Festival brings together an exciting array of exhibits, demonstrations, educational activities, and vendors of interest to experienced gardeners, gardening enthusiasts, browsers, and children.
Activities during the Fall Garden Festival include:
• Live Demos: Composting, Bee Keeping, Cool Weather Vegetables, Ergonomic Tools, Invasive Vines, Magical Monarchs, Proper Mulching, Raised Beds & Fall Planting, Tree & Shrub Care, and more.
• Vendors & Exhibits: Live Plants (Natives, Perennials, Trees & Shrubs), Hand-Crafted Edibles & Other Nature-related Products, Nature-Inspired Art, Hand-Made Gardening Accessories, and more.
• Children’s Activities & Soil Tunnel (ages 2-12)
• Ask a Master Gardener Q&A
• Food Trucks
Proceeds benefit MGHC’s horticulture scholarships and community garden grants programs.
For updated information & to purchase tickets in advance: https://mghc.org/fall-garden-festival/