× Expand Master Gardeners of Hamilton County MGHC Fall Garden Festival

MASTER GARDENERS OF HAMILTON COUNTY

3RD ANNUAL FALL GARDEN FESTIVAL

Saturday, September 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

UT/TSU Hamilton Country Extension & Bonny Oaks Arboretum

6183 Adamson Circle, Chattanooga, TN

Admission: $5

Children 12 and under: Free

Free Parking

Focusing on gardening and the outdoors, MGHC’s Fall Garden Festival brings together an exciting array of exhibits, demonstrations, educational activities, and vendors of interest to experienced gardeners, gardening enthusiasts, browsers, and children.

Activities during the Fall Garden Festival include:

• Live Demos: Composting, Bee Keeping, Cool Weather Vegetables, Ergonomic Tools, Invasive Vines, Magical Monarchs, Proper Mulching, Raised Beds & Fall Planting, Tree & Shrub Care, and more.

• Vendors & Exhibits: Live Plants (Natives, Perennials, Trees & Shrubs), Hand-Crafted Edibles & Other Nature-related Products, Nature-Inspired Art, Hand-Made Gardening Accessories, and more.

• Children’s Activities & Soil Tunnel (ages 2-12)

• Ask a Master Gardener Q&A

• Food Trucks

Proceeds benefit MGHC’s horticulture scholarships and community garden grants programs.

For updated information & to purchase tickets in advance: https://mghc.org/fall-garden-festival/