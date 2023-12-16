Michael Anderson Wood Demo

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us Saturday, December 16 from 1-4PM for a demonstration by woodworker, Michael Anderson.

"I primarily alternate between turning closed formed bowls and sculptural pieces, and usually work with hardwood species sourced from the southeastern United States. When appropriate I showcase the natural characteristics of wood, but many of my turned pieces are altered after the turning is complete."

-Michael Anderson

Info

Art & Exhibitions
4236821287
