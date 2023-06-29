× Expand Mars Michael Michelle Malone & Sarah Peacock at Songbirds on 6/29

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $25

General Admission Day of Show: $28

Michelle Malone

A mainstay of American roots music for more than 30 years, Michelle Malone has built an award-winning career as a songwriter, road warrior, and modern-day guitar hero. Her music is ingrained in the sounds of the south, mixing the rebellious stomp of roadhouse rock & roll with the raw grit of blues, the holy-rolling rasp of gospel, the slow-motion swagger of country-soul, and the organic warmth of folk music. Proudly based in Atlanta, Georgia, she's always worn her influences on her sleeve — but her music is unmistakably her own.

With 1977, Michelle returns to her roots as a singer/songwriter. This is an organic, stripped-down album that finds her looking to the past to help make sense of the present. Informed by artists like Neil Young, Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne, and Fleetwood Mac — all of whom were mainstays on the FM radio during the late 1970s, back when Michelle first picked up her guitar and began to play along — 1977 tones down the amplified bombast of her previous albums, focusing instead on a reflective mix of acoustic guitar, timeless melodies, and unforced arrangements. It's a reminder that Michelle Malone's songs always pack a punch, regardless of the decibel level.

"I'm a big fan of 1970s music, especially singer/songwriters from the Laurel Canyon scene," she explains. "1977 is the year I started playing guitar — the year I started becoming ME — so music from that era has always felt special. It takes me back to a place that was safe, sound, and comforting. That's the sound I was drawn to when I was beginning to write this record.”

Sarah Peacock

American history is blood-stained with the dehumanization of entire communities. Casting her own harrowing spell, singer-songwriter Sarah Peacock draws parallels between current events and the 1692 Salem Witch Trials with the title song to her latest record, Burn the Witch. Finger-picking guitar work cleanses the throat as her voice swells to mimic the havoc strewn through time, as well as present-day strife along our southern border. Such raw intensity boils over onto the rest of the 11-track record, and while her style is not easily defined, her storytelling prowess is irrefutably potent and unnerving. Peacock works her magic across every single moment, each syllable diligently carrying its weight and heart. The music is expertly packaged and delivered with a sense of urgency while never feeling heavy-handed or exploitative. Burn the Witch is about truth and understanding of humanity, and Peacock will not back down until the whole world is listening. Throughout her 17-year career as a full time troubadour, Peacock has released 8 albums and won multiple awards for her songwriting (including best song in the American Songwriter Awards for "Hurricane”). American Songwriter Magazine calls Sarah “Cracking, soul-burning, remarkable” while Music Row Magazine calls her “…A folk-pop diva with plenty to say.” Originally from Atlanta, GA Peacock came to Nashville in 2001 to attend Belmont University where she graduated in 2005 with a bachelors of music degree. She now owns a log cabin on several acres outside of Nashville, TN where she runs her own recording studio. Sarah lives with her wife, three dogs, and cat.