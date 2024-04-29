× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/microsoft-power-bi-beginner-online-bootcamp computer

What is this thing called Power BI?

Power BI allows for you to take large amounts of data and transform the data to tell a story using dynamic charts and graphs called dashboards. You are able to quickly and easily tell your data's story with the visualization of your data. This will help your team make strategic business decisions all derived from creativity within your data.

Who will benefit from this Bootcamp?

This Bootcamp is best for those with little to no Power BI experience and would like to learn how to visualize large amounts in data in interactive charts + graphs. PC laptops only. MACs are not compatible with Power BI.

Live, hands-on boot camp training in an intimate classroom setting

This 26-hour boot camp will help train students on the following Power BI topics:

Topics will include:

Creation of dynamic visuals (charts + graphs) and dashboards

Calculation of various key KPIs

Data modeling

Why do I need Power BI training?

Brush up on current or previous Power BI skills

Upgrade from charts and graphs in Excel

Job prep/readiness

Learn what YouTube and Udemy won’t teach you

Increase in salary

Check out prerequisite and curriculum here.

PC laptops only. MACs are not compatible with Power BI.

What's included?

>> 26 hours of live, hands-on training>> Detailed course topics PowerPoint slides>> Slack community>> Certificate of completion>> Live course recordings>> Portfolio>> Class project>> Boot camp resume and LinkedIn descriptions

Training Dates

Monday, April 29th: 6:00pm – 7:25pm

Tuesday, April 30th: 6:00pm – 7:25pm

Wednesday, May 1st: 6:00pm – 7:25pm

Thursday, May 2nd: 6:00pm – 7:25pm

Monday, May 6th: 6:00pm – 7:25pm

Tuesday, May 7th: 6:00pm – 7:25pm

Wednesday, May 8th: 6:00pm – 7:25pm

Thursday, May 9th: 6:00pm – 7:25pm

Monday, May 13th: 6:00pm – 7:25pm

Tuesday, May 14th: 6:00pm – 7:25pm

Wednesday, May 15th: 6:00pm – 7:25pm

Thursday, May 16th: 6:00pm – 7:25pm

Tuesday, May 21st: 6:00pm – 7:25pm

Wednesday, May 22nd: 6:00pm – 7:25pm

Thursday, May 23rd: 6:00pm – 7:25pm

Tuesday, May 28th: 6:00pm – 7:25pm

Wednesday, May 29th: 6:00pm – 7:25pm

Thursday, May 30th: 6:00pm – 7:25pm

About the instructor:

Whitney Pettis is the founder and owner of eXcelerate and an experienced Fortune 500 Analyst. She has utilized her MBA education, advanced analytical background, and sharp data analysis skills to help Fortune 500 companies increase their bottom line, increase operational efficiency, and streamline processes. eXcelerate is a business skills incubator business headquarted in Atlanta, GA. eXcelerate teach courses in Microsoft Excel, SQL, VBA, and different data visualization tools (Power BI, Tableau, etc.).

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! If you are watching later, we'll be sending out a link to the recording after the class concludes. The link to the recording will not expire.

Refund policy for this series: No refunds and/or transfers.