Mid-South Symphonic Band FREE Spring Celebration Spectacular Concert

The Mid-South Symphonic Band will host a spring celebration spectacular concert on April 28, 2024 at 3 pm at the Volkswagen Conference Center, 8001 Volkswagen Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37421. The concert is free and open to all ages of music fans.

Founded in 1990, the Mid-South Symphonic Band is composed of 60 musicians from the greater Chattanooga area and performs under the direction of Conductor Scotty Jones and Conductor Emeritus Jim Souders. These musicians on brass, woodwind, and percussion instruments have diverse backgrounds and volunteer their time and effort because they enjoy sharing their talents with each other and with you.

Details regarding the band may be found at midsouthsymphonicband.com and a full list of our songs on the program is listed there. Videos from prior concerts are also available to watch.

The band looks forward to seeing you at this free Sunday afternoon concert!