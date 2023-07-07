Middle Ground (Opening Reception)

× Expand Jet Smith Middle Ground

Middle Ground is an exhibition featuring paintings created by Robert Schoolfield and Jet Smith, two local artists and Chattanooga natives. Their pieces are exemplary explorations from within the abstract, expressionist, and surrealist vocabularies, made with the intention of unearthing hidden realities from the interstices of the human experience. In addition to the title's clear nod to the tangential phenomenon of two artists exhibiting work together, it refers also to their interest in series-based work and motif, which is investigated and incorporated in an effort to uncover deeper concepts that have the power to dictate and span multiple artworks, ultimately providing insight into the true nature of the artist's fundamental motivations and their inner emotional landscape.