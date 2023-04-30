Midsouth Symphonic Band concert

× Expand Midsouth Symphonic Band Midsouth Symphonic Band

The Mid-South Symphonic Band invited you to our concert on April 30th at 3 pm at the Volkswagen Conference Center, 8001 Volkswagen Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. The concert is family friendly and open to the public, free of charge.

Founded in 1990, the Mid-South Symphonic Band is comprised of 75 musicians from the greater Chattanooga area who perform under the direction of Jim Souders and Scotty Jones. This all volunteer organization includes musicians from diverse backgrounds who enjoy sharing their talents with each other and with the community. For more information, please see our website: www.midsouthsymphonicband.org.

The band looks forward to seeing you at this free Sunday afternoon concert!