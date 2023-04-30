Midsouth Symphonic Band concert

to

Volkswagen Chattanooga 8001 Volkswagen Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

The Mid-South Symphonic Band invited you to our concert on April 30th at 3 pm at the Volkswagen Conference Center, 8001 Volkswagen Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. The concert is family friendly and open to the public, free of charge.

Founded in 1990, the Mid-South Symphonic Band is comprised of 75 musicians from the greater Chattanooga area who perform under the direction of Jim Souders and Scotty Jones. This all volunteer organization includes musicians from diverse backgrounds who enjoy sharing their talents with each other and with the community. For more information, please see our website: www.midsouthsymphonicband.org.

The band looks forward to seeing you at this free Sunday afternoon concert!

Info

Volkswagen Chattanooga 8001 Volkswagen Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, This & That
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Midsouth Symphonic Band concert - 2023-04-30 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Midsouth Symphonic Band concert - 2023-04-30 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Midsouth Symphonic Band concert - 2023-04-30 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Midsouth Symphonic Band concert - 2023-04-30 15:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

April 18, 2023

Wednesday

April 19, 2023

Thursday

April 20, 2023

Friday

April 21, 2023

Saturday

April 22, 2023

Sunday

April 23, 2023

Monday

April 24, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours