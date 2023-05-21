Military Appreciation | Lookouts vs. Shuckers

to

AT&T Field 201 Power Alley, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join your Lookouts for FUN at AT&T Field as we take on the Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Join your Lookouts for Military Appreciation Day presented by Medicare Misty as we honor our nation's active and veteran military. All active and veteran military and their families will receive FREE general admission tickets for that day's game. Call (423) 267-4849 for information on claiming your tickets. After the game, fans will have the opportunity to play catch on the field! Tennis balls will be provided.

Info

AT&T Field 201 Power Alley, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Food & Drink, Outdoor, Sports
4232672208
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Military Appreciation | Lookouts vs. Shuckers - 2023-05-21 14:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Military Appreciation | Lookouts vs. Shuckers - 2023-05-21 14:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Military Appreciation | Lookouts vs. Shuckers - 2023-05-21 14:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - Military Appreciation | Lookouts vs. Shuckers - 2023-05-21 14:15:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

March 13, 2023

Tuesday

March 14, 2023

Wednesday

March 15, 2023

Thursday

March 16, 2023

Friday

March 17, 2023

Saturday

March 18, 2023

Sunday

March 19, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours