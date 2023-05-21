Military Appreciation | Lookouts vs. Shuckers

× Expand Alex Tainsh Chattanooga Lookouts

Join your Lookouts for FUN at AT&T Field as we take on the Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Join your Lookouts for Military Appreciation Day presented by Medicare Misty as we honor our nation's active and veteran military. All active and veteran military and their families will receive FREE general admission tickets for that day's game. Call (423) 267-4849 for information on claiming your tickets. After the game, fans will have the opportunity to play catch on the field! Tennis balls will be provided.