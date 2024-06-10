× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/minimizing-inflammation-strategies-for-optimal-health-in-person-class body

This class delves into inflammation and its profound impact on our health. From understanding the mechanisms of inflammation to exploring practical strategies for minimizing its effects, we cover a wide range of topics designed to equip you with the knowledge and tools you need to thrive. Understanding how to manage systemic inflammation will help to improve energy levels, decrease pain, and balance your weight.

Learn how strategic lifestyle changes, optimizing nutrition, and prioritizing quality sleep, can profoundly reduce inflammation and promote vitality. Our holistic approach addresses the interconnectedness of mind, body, and environment, offering you a comprehensive roadmap to optimal health. Join us as we explore actionable strategies, engage in meaningful discussions, and empower you to take control of your health journey. Whether you're seeking relief from chronic inflammation or looking to enhance your overall well-being, this class will provide actionable steps for optimizing your health.

About the instructor:

Courtney Smith has been intrigued by science, health, and longevity from a young age. Growing up with constant illness, chronic depression, and feeling out of touch with her body drew her attention to holistic health strategies. She has spent 15 years involved in the fitness industry either as a personal trainer or a lifestyle coach.

After struggling with workout-related pain for 10 years, she discovered the benefits of Functional Patterns training methodology. She began the certification process in 2019 and now runs the only facility using Functional Patterns training in Tennessee.