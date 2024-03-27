Mishpachah-Family Exhibit

× Expand Keren Or Sapir Everyone Is Family At Purim

Mishpachah-Family showcases the Federation’s diverse family, which includes twenty-two artists living in Israel, one from Canada, and the twenty-one from the United States. Twelve of the artists are from Chattanooga. The exhibit includes people from all walks of life, regardless of religion or level of observance. Gallery Hours are Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4 p.m. and by appointment. The Jewish Cultural Center is located at 5461 North Terrace Road. For more information call (423) 493-0270.

Family is more than “blood” relatives. In Judaism, family embodies all of those who give support to each other. This support can take the form of a hug, trust, and the ability to have a discussion or conversation even when it starts and concludes with a disagreement or different perspective. In order to showcase the breadth of our family, and highlighting our P2G (Partnership Together) region in Israel, half of the artists lent their pieces to the exhibit via digital reproduction, shown in the black metal frames.

Dialogue about family is important. Each artist has included a statement about their work. Many of them tell you about how we are connected as family: a common history, facing trauma, love of a parent, love of our children, and love of our dogs are among the most common topics.

The Jewish Cultural Center (the J), funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.