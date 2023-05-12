"Miss Nelson is Missing" - A CTC Youth Theatre Production

× Expand Chattanooga Theatre Centre Woman holding ruler and mask pointing to information about "Miss Nelson is Missing"

Miss Nelson Is Missing

Weekends May 12-21, 2023, 7:00PM on Fridays and 2:30PM on Saturdays and Sundays

In this hilarious adaptation of Harry Allard and James Marshall‘s beloved children’s book, Miss Nelson can’t control her crazy classroom because she’s just too nice. But when she disappears, her replacement is the hard-as-nails, detention-loving, recess-canceling, homework-overloading substitute teacher Viola Swamp. With the Big Test approaching, the kids suddenly realize how much they miss Miss Nelson, and they’ll do anything—including hiring a private eye—to solve the mystery of her disappearance and bring her back. (Appropriate for all ages)