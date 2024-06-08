Mixed Media Mini Book workshop

× Expand Christen McNelley Mixed Media Mini Book by artist Christen McNelley

In this mixed media workshop lead by artist Chrsiten McNelley we will spend 2.5 hours together, exploring different ways of mark making, painting and collage to turn a single sheet of paper into your own mini book with just a little folding and cutting.

These mini books can be used for zines, greeting cards, vision boards, etc. and provide a way to free up your own art practice. The possibilities are endless!

You'll get to complete your own mini art book to take home, along with other handmade papers to inspire you to continue creating these mini pieces of art.

The following supplies are provided:

Paper

Paint

Brushes

Mark Makers

Stencils

Scissors

Glue and glue sticks

Markers

Collage materials

Collage text

Helpful Tips:

Wear something you don’t mind getting paint on.

There is no right or wrong, we are exploring mark making and creating with a renewed sense of childlike wonder.

CLASS DATE:

Saturday, June 8, 2024

10 am – 12:30 pm

(including all supplies)

sign up via our website: www.BudsCreativeArtsCenter.com