Moms, Dads & Grads Holiday Market -- *NOW SEEKING VENDORS

× Expand Image designed by Kris C. Jones - Community Center Specialist The 'Moms, Dads, & Grads' Holiday Market will take place at Don Eaves Heritage House on SATURDAY, MAY 11th from 10am - 6pm

SPRING is in the air --

And THAT MEANS it's time for the . . .

'MOMS, DADS, and GRADS' HOLIDAY MARKET 2024!

The market will be held on SATURDAY, MAY 11th from 10am - 6pm

at Don Eaves Heritage House and on the Jack Benson Heritage Park lawn immediately surrounding it.

The market will include a variety of local artisans & craftspeople, as well as home-based businesses and other vendors who will fill every nook & cranny of ‘The House’ and its environs.

Numerous FOOD TRUCKS** will also be parked in the paved lot immediately behind Heritage House.

PRIZES will be given away HOURLY to registered attendees as well as a GRAND PRIZE to be awarded at the end of the day.

(NOTE: The Grand Prize will be a large gift basket made up of items donated by participating merchandise vendors.

You do not have to be present to win -- but you DO have to be registered with a valid email to win.)

ALL VENDORS* PLEASE NOTE: The collected booth rental*** fees will go to help fund the construction of THE NEW PLAYGROUND, which will feature equipment for children of all ages and levels of ability.

*(Vendor contract and payment must be received by May 7th.)

FOR MORE INFO. (or if you are interested in being one of our many vendors),

please contact the Heritage House via our Official City email AT:

HeritageHouse@Chattanooga.gov

. . . OR via our office landline AT:

(423) 855-9474

– AND we look forward to seeing YOU at ‘The House’ on Saturday, May 11th for the ‘Moms, Dads, and Grads’ Holiday Market!

** A limited number of food truck spaces are available for free with registration.

*** Vendor booth setup will be from 8am - 9:30am

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

IF YOU'RE GOING:

WHO: Don Eaves Heritage House

and the Chattanooga Kiwanis Youth Foundation present . . .

WHAT: The Holiday Market for 'Moms, Dads and Grads'

to benefit the NEW HERITAGE PARK PLAYGROUND for Children of All Ability Levels

WHEN: The Saturday of Mother's Day Weekend (MAY 11th)

from 10:00am - 6:00pm

WHERE: Don Eaves Heritage House & Jack Benson Heritage Park

1428 Jenkins Road

Chattanooga TN 37421-3226

VENDOR SIGN-UP: Contact Don Eaves Heritage House to reserve your space

and receive a contract packet via either --

. . . EMAIL:

HeritageHouse@ChattaNooga.gov

-- OR by calling our office landline: 423-855-9474

WHY: A great opportunity to get noticed and sell in the East Brainerd area --

as well as help promote and fund the new playground.

COST TO YOU:

• Merchandise Booth spaces are $35.00

(plus a donation of two items valued at $5.00

or more for the hourly door prizes.)

• Non-merchandise booths (such as those promoting gutter systems,

invisible fences, information booths, etc.) are $45.00.

• The outdoor spaces on the lawn are 14' x 14'.

• Booths are assigned in the order in which applications

and their accompanying payments are made --

*** So, SIGN-UP EARLY for the best spot!

REGISTRATION CUT-OFF: Participation forms and payment

must be received BY MAY 7th.

PROMOTION: Advertising for the event will be via radio, TV , social media, and

online newspapers, as well as by banners in Jack Benson

Heritage Park.