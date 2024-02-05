Monday Night Writes - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

In this 90 min class we will read together and discuss 1 poem, 1 flash fiction story, and 1 flash memoir. Then, we will write with timed prompts, inspired by each writing. At the end of class, you'll leave with 3 new pieces "in process", to keep developing in this new calendar year of creativity.

This class is great for beginner or experienced writers, and please do bring your own favorite writing tools to facilitate note-taking and in-class writing.

About the instructor:

Anneli Matheson holds an MFA in Creative Writing from City University in Hong Kong. Her work has been published in Barely South Review, Hawaii Pacific Review, The Ilanot Review, and Sweet Literary, among others. She lives in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Connect with her here: https://bio.site/amathesonwrites

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Monday Night Writes - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-05 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Monday Night Writes - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Monday Night Writes - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-05 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Monday Night Writes - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-05 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

January 25, 2024

Friday

January 26, 2024

Saturday

January 27, 2024

Sunday

January 28, 2024

Monday

January 29, 2024

Tuesday

January 30, 2024

Wednesday

January 31, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours