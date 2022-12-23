Once a Month Comedy Show & Art Market

Natasha Ferrier
Tickets on sale now!
Your favorite all-female comedy show & art market returns for a night of stand up comedians from across the southeast & local art vendors! Doors open at 8 for the indoor art market, comedy show begins at 9.
to
Cherry Street Tavern 719 Cherry St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
