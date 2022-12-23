Once a Month Comedy Show & Art Market

to

Cherry Street Tavern 719 Cherry St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Your favorite all-female comedy show & art market returns for a night of stand up comedians from across the southeast & local art vendors! Doors open at 8 for the indoor art market, comedy show begins at 9.

Info

Cherry Street Tavern 719 Cherry St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions, Comedy, Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Once a Month Comedy Show & Art Market - 2022-12-23 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Once a Month Comedy Show & Art Market - 2022-12-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Once a Month Comedy Show & Art Market - 2022-12-23 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Once a Month Comedy Show & Art Market - 2022-12-23 20:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

December 16, 2022

Saturday

December 17, 2022

Sunday

December 18, 2022

Monday

December 19, 2022

Tuesday

December 20, 2022

Wednesday

December 21, 2022

Thursday

December 22, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours