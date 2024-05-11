× Expand Shop the Market at, LLC 2024 Posters - 7 Mother’s Day Gala

🌸 Join us for a special celebration at the Mother's Day Gala – an art, craft, and farmers market at The Commons in Collegedale on May 11th from 10am to 4pm! 🎨 Treat mom to flowers, chocolate, and exquisite jewelry while enjoying a specialty cocktail or exploring diverse market offerings. 🍹 Indulge in pampering with a champagne/mimosa bar and other specialty drinks, making this day truly about MOM! Don't miss the chance to create magical moments with your wonderful mother. 💖

This event is sponsored by:

Renewal by Andersen