Mother’s Day Gala

to

Mountain Arts Community Center 809 Kentucky Ave, Signal Mountain, Tennessee 37377

🌸 Join us for a special celebration at the Mother's Day Gala – an art, craft, and farmers market at the MACC on May 4th from 10am to 4pm! 🎨 Treat mom to flowers, chocolate, and exquisite jewelry while enjoying a specialty cocktail or exploring diverse market offerings. 🍹 Indulge in pampering with a champagne/mimosa bar and other specialty drinks, making this day truly about MOM! Don't miss the chance to create magical moments with your wonderful mother. 💖

This event is sponsored by:

Renewal by Andersen

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Markets
