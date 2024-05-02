MOTHER'S DAY HAND EMBROIDERY - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/mothers-day-hand-embroidery-in-person-class shirts

Make a special gift for yourself or a mom in your life!

In this class, we will be making hand embroidered shirts or sweatshirts to keep for yourself or gift to a mom in your life for Mother's Day.

Bring your favorite shirt or sweatshirt to personalize with names, initials, or simple shapes.

You will learn a few basic embroidery techniques and stitches with a focus on learning to embroider on clothing. Choose what you want to embroider (mama, grandma, kid names or initials, dates, you choose!) pick from a range of thread colors to embellish your sweatshirt during this hands-on embroidery class.

Supplies: All embroidery supplies will be provided (don't forget your sweatshirt!) and you will walk away with enough embroidery knowledge to keep stitching on clothes.

About the teacher:

Rachael Bergmann is the maker behind Stitch the Joy, a Chattanooga-based hand embroidery business. Stitch the Joy offers hand embroidered apparel and gifts, including custom items, modern designs, and DIY embroidery kits. Rachael taught herself to embroider after inheriting supplies from her grandmother and is inspired by nature, color, and current events. Despite being a lifelong crafter, embroidery drew Rachael in because of the ability to create unique items, focus on small details, and experiment with stitches and colors. Rachael loves sharing her passion for embroidery with others through teaching workshops. Beyond Stitch the Joy, Rachael works as an environmental policy analyst and is a lover of hobbies including gardening, biking, porch sitting, and traveling. See Rachael's latest creations on Instagram @stitchthejoy.