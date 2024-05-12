Mother's Day Paint n' Pints

to

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

🌷 Celebrate Mother's Day with us in style! 🌷

Join us for a delightful afternoon crafted especially for you and your mom. Indulge in a fusion of creativity and relaxation as you sip on delicious drinks and unleash your inner artist with guidance of local artist Kaleb Knowles.

Date: Sunday, May 12th

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

What to Expect:

-Creative Exploration: Immerse yourself in a day of artistic expression and relaxation.

-Sip & Paint: Enjoy delectable drinks while you bring your masterpiece to life.

-Expert Guidance: Kaleb Knowles will be there every step of the way, ensuring your artistic journey is smooth and enjoyable.

-No Experience Necessary: All supplies provided, so you can dive into creativity with confidence.

Cost is $60/person and includes all materials. Only 20 spots available so don't delay!

Don't miss this chance to create cherished memories and strengthen your bond with your mom in a truly unique and memorable way. Limited spaces available, so secure your spot now and make this Mother's Day truly unforgettable!

Info

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions
423-269-7979
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Mother's Day Paint n' Pints - 2024-05-12 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mother's Day Paint n' Pints - 2024-05-12 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mother's Day Paint n' Pints - 2024-05-12 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mother's Day Paint n' Pints - 2024-05-12 14:00:00 ical