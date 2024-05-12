Mother's Day Paint n' Pints

× Expand wanderlinger wanderlinger

🌷 Celebrate Mother's Day with us in style! 🌷

Join us for a delightful afternoon crafted especially for you and your mom. Indulge in a fusion of creativity and relaxation as you sip on delicious drinks and unleash your inner artist with guidance of local artist Kaleb Knowles.

Date: Sunday, May 12th

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

What to Expect:

-Creative Exploration: Immerse yourself in a day of artistic expression and relaxation.

-Sip & Paint: Enjoy delectable drinks while you bring your masterpiece to life.

-Expert Guidance: Kaleb Knowles will be there every step of the way, ensuring your artistic journey is smooth and enjoyable.

-No Experience Necessary: All supplies provided, so you can dive into creativity with confidence.

Cost is $60/person and includes all materials. Only 20 spots available so don't delay!

Don't miss this chance to create cherished memories and strengthen your bond with your mom in a truly unique and memorable way. Limited spaces available, so secure your spot now and make this Mother's Day truly unforgettable!