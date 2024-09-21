× Expand Motown and More/The GEM Theatre Motown and More

Join the GEM for a night of reliving your favorite hits from the 1960s through the 1980s when Motown and More return on Saturday, September 21 at 7:30pm. Performing since 2004, Motown and More recreate the sounds, style, and energy of the iconic genre. In addition to renditions by artists such as The Temptations, The Four Tops, Diana Ross and The Supremes, Motown and More pay tribute to the legends of the 70s and 80s by featuring songs by Whitney Houston, Tina Turner, and more. With each song, the audience will be immersed in the choreography, charisma, personalities, and appearance of each featured artist. Tickets are $35-$40; reserved seating recommended and available online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org or by calling the box office at (706) 625-3132.