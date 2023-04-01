Murder at Hidden Lake Murder Mystery Campout

to

Enterprise South Nature Park 190 Still Hollow Loop, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Murder At Hidden Lake Murder Mystery Campout

April 1st – 2nd, 2023

Solve the Murder at the Lake!

Bring a Tent & Sleeping Bag to join us for a fun night of Camping & Murder Mystery at Enterprise South Nature Park.

• Ages 13 & Up

• $33.00 Per Person (Cash or Check Only)

• A Movie

• Hikes

• S'Mores around the Campfire

• Food Provided (Hotdogs, Granola Bars, Rice Krispy Treats, S'Mores)

• Bring Drinks (No Alcohol! This is a family-friendly event!)

REGISTRATION ENDS MARCH 29th, 2023 at 3:30 PM

Info

Kids & Family, Outdoor, This & That
