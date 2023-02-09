Music Making with Ardie Dean & Charles “Sugar Harp” Burroughs: SRH Episode 6

× Expand Mars Michael Songbirds Radio Hour Episode 6 with Ardie Dean & Charles “Sugar Harp” Burroughs

Doors at 6:30 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

Price: FREE!

Songbirds Radio Hour: Episode 6 - Music Making with Ardie Dean & Charles “Sugar Harp” Burroughs

For more than a quarter-century, the Music Maker Foundation has tended the roots of American music. Based in Hillsborough, North Carolina this nonprofit organization serves the most vulnerable artists — those marginalized by age, poverty, race, gender, etc. — because these are the artists least likely to have the resources to share their musical messages with the world.

Join us as we talk with Ardie Dean, who has been with the Music Maker Foundation for more than 20 years and serves as house drummer and musical director of the Music Maker Blues Revue, working closely with Music Maker partner artists, producing and recording records with them. The musical guest is blues musician Charles “Sugar Harp” Burroughs, a Music Maker partner who performs, “down in the gutter, back alley, storytelling blues.”