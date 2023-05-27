Music & Movies in Miller

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Free & Fun for the entire family on Memorial Day weekend! Music & Movies in Miller returns and celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a screening of the original “The Karate Kid” on the big screen at Miller Park. Learn how it all started - Cobra Kai vs Miyagi Do; wax on, wax off; and “It's okay to lose to opponent, must not lose to fear.”

Oversized games, music, food trucks, art activities and more start at 6pm with the live music at 7:15pm and the movie beginning at sunset. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets for the event.

