Music + Poetry + Art: Pride Month Live Show!

to

ClearStory Arts 1673 S. HOLTZCLAW AVENUE, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Claim yours before it's too late here: https://www.clearstoryarts.com/event-details/lets-celebrate-queer-pride-music-poetry-art-live-show

--

Music and poetry are a huge, critical part of what it means to be a queer creator. Join us for an incredible evening of music, poetry, artwork, and more.

--

performances by

MARGOT & THE TOOTHLESS HAGS

RIVER CITY STREET POET

LYNNE WELDON

--

Limited seating available. If you'd prefer to bring your own comfy camp chair, please do so! This will be a beautiful evening, and we encourage everyone from all walks of life to join us in this celebration.

Info

ClearStory Arts 1673 S. HOLTZCLAW AVENUE, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Music + Poetry + Art: Pride Month Live Show! - 2023-06-16 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Music + Poetry + Art: Pride Month Live Show! - 2023-06-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Music + Poetry + Art: Pride Month Live Show! - 2023-06-16 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Music + Poetry + Art: Pride Month Live Show! - 2023-06-16 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

May 26, 2023

Saturday

May 27, 2023

Sunday

May 28, 2023

Monday

May 29, 2023

Tuesday

May 30, 2023

Wednesday

May 31, 2023

Thursday

June 1, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours