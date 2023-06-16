× Expand ClearStory Arts Let's Celebrate Queer Pride - Live Show (CitySpark) - 1 Music + Poetry + Art: Pride Month Live Show

Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Claim yours before it's too late here: https://www.clearstoryarts.com/event-details/lets-celebrate-queer-pride-music-poetry-art-live-show

Music and poetry are a huge, critical part of what it means to be a queer creator. Join us for an incredible evening of music, poetry, artwork, and more.

performances by

MARGOT & THE TOOTHLESS HAGS

RIVER CITY STREET POET

LYNNE WELDON

Limited seating available. If you'd prefer to bring your own comfy camp chair, please do so! This will be a beautiful evening, and we encourage everyone from all walks of life to join us in this celebration.