Mysteries and Masterpieces - IN-PERSON CLASS

Are you a true crime fan? During this class, teacher, Katie Brobst, will present all the good, the bad, and the ugly along with all of the grisly details of a true crime case that will definitely satisfy your morbid curiosity. While you watch and listen to this case, you will be able to create your own piece of artwork that does not have to be related to this case. On the contrary, you will be able to choose your canvas from a variety of canvas and wood options and create a painting or sign for your home.

It will be like being in a live version of painting in your living room. This is a class not to be missed!

Supplies: All supplies are included.

About the instructor:

A southern girl with a creative heart, Katie Brobst is a Red Bank resident who loves to share her love of the arts with others. She is inspired by the nature and music of our region and is drawn to creating art sustainably. Specializing in acrylic painting, Katie brings to her classes not just the knowledge of how to paint, but also how to use art as a way of relaxing and therapy. Katie moved to Chattanooga 9 years ago on a whim and quickly found home in the Scenic City. Outside of painting, she also is a children’s book illustrator and graphic designer. When she is not creating art, she is often found somewhere outside kayaking, reading, or spending time with others.