National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors National Convention

× Expand John Cote Mart Room-400 plus tables of Horological Items

The National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors (NAWCC) will hold its Annual National Convention on Friday, June 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chattanooga Convention Center, 1 Carter Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402. Weekend activities include a Mart, “Specialties Chapter” Exhibit, Members Craft Exhibit and Lectures, as well as a silent auction. The event is open to NAWCC Members and the general public. The public is invited to attend the Mart on Saturday from 9 am until 2 pm for an admission is $10. Admission to the Exhibits and Lectures is free. There will be nine lectures on various clock and watch topics. For more information, go to: https://www.natcon.nawcc.org/.

Fran Geier, a member of NAWCC, comments, “Horology is the science of time. The National Convention will showcase this art over two days of exhibits and lectures. The “Specialty Chapters” Exhibit will feature an extensive display of beautiful and unique watches, carriage clocks, tower clock movements, restoration of dials and reverse painted glass. The Craft Exhibit will showcase the extraordinary skill and artistry of the members from clock and watch restoration, manufacturing complete clocks and watches and specialty skills of artwork and woodworking. The Mart, where browsers, collectors and hobbyists can purchase antique and modern clocks, watches, and all things horological, opens to the public on Saturday June 15 at 9 a.m. The National Convention was last held in Chattanooga in 2015 and this show will bring together members from over a hundred local chapters throughout the world that hold collector marts, educational programs and produce publications. We are anticipating 500 attendees and over 400 mart tables of horological items. We hope the general public will join us to enjoy and learn about the art and skill and goes into creating clocks and watches. And perhaps go home with a new treasure.”

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF WATCH & CLOCK COLLECTORS

Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15

Friday, June 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday June 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Chattanooga Convention Center

1 Carter Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

“Specialty Clock & Watch Chapters” Exhibit

Craft Competition Exhibit

Lectures: Friday, June 14

9 am Patrick Hagans “Interpreting and Using Snowden Taylor’s Chart of Terry-type 30 hr. Wooden Shelf Clock Movements”

10:30 am Ray Kelly “The George Daniels Method of Watchmaking-Singularity Level Watches”

1 pm Konstantine Protassov “Chronospedia”

2:30 pm Vincent Cherico “Engraved watch cocks and bridges 1550-1850”

4 pm Ed Ripley “Watch Meteorite Dials”

Lectures: Saturday, June 15

9 am Peter Planes II (Antique Roadshow) “Life on the Road” Sharing some of his rare horological finds.

10:30 am Paul Richmond “Atmos Clock Repair” An Atmos clock will be a door prize.

1 pm Miranda Marraccini “Building the Horological Society of New York’s Research Library”

2:30 pm Mary Jones “Radium Girls” Based on the book by Kate Moore.

4 pm Keith Henley “Restoration of the Breslin Tower Clock” This clock is located in Sewanee at The University of the South.

Admission to the Mart: $10