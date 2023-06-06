National Day of Caves and Karst

Ruby Falls 1720 South Scenic Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Come learn about the wonders of the subterranean world with us! Caves and karst have so many extraordinary things to discover! Ruby Falls wants your family to come out and celebrate National Day of Caves and Karst with us on June 6 as we uncover some of these wonders!

Ruby Falls will be having kid's activities and geodes available while supplies last, as well as a visit from everyone's favorite dragon, Ruby! Keep your eyes on our social media for ways to get in the spelunker spirit online as well!

June 6, 2023 at Ruby Falls from 10am-2pm

