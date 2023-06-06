× Expand Ruby Falls Ruby Falls will be having kid's activities and geodes available while supplies last, as well as a visit from everyone's favorite dragon, Ruby!

Come learn about the wonders of the subterranean world with us! Caves and karst have so many extraordinary things to discover! Ruby Falls wants your family to come out and celebrate National Day of Caves and Karst with us on June 6 as we uncover some of these wonders!

June 6, 2023 at Ruby Falls from 10am-2pm