🎄 HALLELUJAH, HOLY SH*T 🎄 It’s that time… Join Wanderlinger for our 1st to be annual showing of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation! Thursday December 22nd at 7:30PM!

Theme attire is highly encouraged, so come celebrate the holiday season with Wanderlinger Brewing Company, aka the jolliest bunch of @#%!* this side of the nuthouse!