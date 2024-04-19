National Park Week Kickoff

🌟 Join the Rising Fawn Social Club as we celebrate National Park Week 2024 and nurture Chattanooga's rich National Park heritage together! 🌳✨

Embrace the spirit of our stunning local parks by snagging a poster featuring your cherished spot within the National Park system. 🎨🏞️ Plus, groove to live tunes during our happy hour on Friday - because what screams Chattanooga more than good music and great vibes? 🎶💃

Don't miss out on this quintessentially Chattanooga experience! Let's make memories and cherish our natural wonders as a community. See you there! 🌄🥳 #NationalParkWeek

