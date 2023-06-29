In Nature’s Studio: Williams Island

Hunter Museum of American Art
Picture of WIlliams Island
In partnership with the Tennessee River Gorge Trust, the Hunter invites
guests on an excursion to Williams Island.
We will meet at the Hunter at 10 for an educator-led tour of In Nature’s
Studio: Two Centuries of American Landscape Painting. Then we will
caravan over to the boat launch site and float over to Williams Island for an
afternoon on the island where participants can explore the island and
sketch or photograph Chattanooga’s own landscapes. The boat will leave
at intervals returning guests to their cars when they are ready.
Some snacks and sketching materials are included. Guests are encouraged
to bring additional food and drinks (no alcohol please) if desired.
$25/person ($20 members). Must be 16 or older. Limited spots available.
Rain date is August 5. Registrants will be notified if we need to change to
this rain date.
Register here:
https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/tickets?tab=3&txobjid=c44ad
d43-bd11-4410-b755-03cd50531c70