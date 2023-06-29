In Nature’s Studio: Williams Island

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Picture of WIlliams Island

In partnership with the Tennessee River Gorge Trust, the Hunter invites

guests on an excursion to Williams Island.

We will meet at the Hunter at 10 for an educator-led tour of In Nature’s

Studio: Two Centuries of American Landscape Painting. Then we will

caravan over to the boat launch site and float over to Williams Island for an

afternoon on the island where participants can explore the island and

sketch or photograph Chattanooga’s own landscapes. The boat will leave

at intervals returning guests to their cars when they are ready.

Some snacks and sketching materials are included. Guests are encouraged

to bring additional food and drinks (no alcohol please) if desired.

$25/person ($20 members). Must be 16 or older. Limited spots available.

Rain date is August 5. Registrants will be notified if we need to change to

this rain date.

Register here:

https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/tickets?tab=3&txobjid=c44ad

d43-bd11-4410-b755-03cd50531c70