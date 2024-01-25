Networked Nature Exhibition Opening

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Be among the first to view our newest exhibit Networked Nature from the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation at the opening celebration! Exploring artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, real-time software, custom algorithms and virtual environments, the featured digital and new media artworks connect guests with nature’s creative energy and the human-made environment in innovative, often interactive ways.

Regular admission applies; as always, members and youth 17 & under are free.

Networked Nature is organized by the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation.

Info

Art & Exhibitions
4232670968
to
