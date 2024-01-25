Networked Nature Exhibition Opening

× Expand Madeline Hollander (B. 1986), "Heads/Tails: Walker & Broadway 4," 2020, custom electronics (black and white, silent), LEDs, circuitry, refurbished headlights and taillights, 120 x 240in., infinite (loop). Collection of the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation, 2020.011. © Madeline Hollander, courtesy of the Carl and Marilynn Thoma Foundation. Madeline Hollander's custom-coded light installation titled "Heads/Tails: Walker & Broadway 4."

Be among the first to view our newest exhibit Networked Nature from the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation at the opening celebration! Exploring artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, real-time software, custom algorithms and virtual environments, the featured digital and new media artworks connect guests with nature’s creative energy and the human-made environment in innovative, often interactive ways.

Regular admission applies; as always, members and youth 17 & under are free.

Networked Nature is organized by the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation.