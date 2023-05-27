Networking & Neurodiversity Happy Hour

× Expand The Enterprise Center Join us to sip, chat, play, and network on 6/27/23

It is our goal to make significant strides in embracing neurodiversity and providing a welcoming environment for individuals of all abilities in Chattanooga, setting an example for other communities to follow. Whether you're an advocate, an ally, or someone who appreciates the unique strengths and perspectives that neurodivergent individuals bring to the table, this happy hour is always an uplifting and engaging gathering.

Attendees can engage in games hosted by GameOn Chattanooga, peruse tables of local employers like City of Chattanooga, Unum, STEAM Logistics, UTC, Chattanooga State, and more, who are interested in hiring folks with unique and different abilities. There is space to snack and socialize or peel off into quiet spaces if socializing becomes overstimulating.

The next event will be held on June 27th, from 4:30-6:30 PM.