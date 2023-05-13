New Documentary Film Un Nuevo Pasado (Someday Soon) Premiere

× Expand Pablo Mazariegos Some Day Soon Poster

Un Nuevo Pasado (Someday Soon), a groundbreaking new documentary film, will premiere at Chattanooga Christian School on Saturday, May 13 from 4 pm – 7 pm. The film takes viewers on a journey into the lives of Guatemalan immigrants, revealing the untold stories of the struggle for a new life in a new country. An exposition of the complex emotions experienced in building a life away from their homeland.

Directed by Pablo Mazariegos, the film delves deep into the personal experiences of young local Guatemalan immigrants and the longing for reconnection with the places and people that made them, revealing their struggles with family separation, struggles with self-identity, and the perseverance of joy in the midst of grief providing a rare glimpse into the realities that many have never seen. With stunning visuals and powerful storytelling, the film promises to be an unforgettable experience.

“Un Nuevo Pasado is a love letter to show how, amid desperation, yearning, and grief, we can revisit the past and find new meaning to one's story. We are thrilled to bring this important film to local audiences” said Mazariegos, who also plays as leading cast member, script writer and one of the producers. "We believe that the stories of these journeys will inspire and educate viewers, and help to raise awareness about the important issues surrounding the mental health of local Latino immigrant children resettling in the U.S."

These Guatemalan immigrants deliver an unforgettable performance, bringing their unique perspective and emotional depth to the screen. The film is also supported by a talented team of filmmakers and producers, including Kelly Lacy, Jazmine LeBlanc, Luis Cesar Caballero, who have all contributed to creating a powerful and moving cinematic experience.

The event will have a great combination of a musical performance by the children of East Lake Expression Engine, screening of the film, and Latin cuisine for guests to enjoy! The musical performance will provide entertainment and atmosphere, while the screening of the film will offer guests a chance to engage with the content and possibly learn something new. The Latin food vendors will also be a great addition, providing delicious food options for guests to purchase, adding to the overall cultural experience of the event.

Resilient Story, the company behind the distribution of the film, is excited to bring the film to local audiences. "We believe that this film has the potential to make a real impact and inspire change, and we are excited to share it with the world", said Mazariegos.

Chattanooga is known for the positive impact and presence of immigrants who bring new perspectives, skills, and cultural diversity that can contribute to a more dynamic and thriving society, while also providing economic and social benefits. Every immigrant comes with a story, and a past.

“In order to embrace the future, we must revisit the past. Going home for some is painful. It reminds you of all of the things that were left undone and unsaid. How we move forward comes with facing the past. Someday Soon is a true depiction of what embracing home is all about, " stated Chris Sands, Executive Director of Community Safety, City of Chattanooga.“ The highs and lows, the struggle of being separated from your loved ones, but the beauty that comes from the full circle of this thing we call life. This is a must watch. Your life will never be the same.''

Some of the funding for this work came through ArtsBuild’s REGIA grant program, which strives to support the work of diverse artists at a local level, highlighting their commitment to racially equitable grant funding.

“Pablo Mazariegos, who was a 2022 REGIA grant recipient, has created a profoundly moving and heart-centered film about reconnecting with the story of his family. We are thrilled to see his family’s story unfold through this film as we know it will resonate with many who watch it and inspire them to explore the stories of their families”, said Melissa Astin, Manager of Grants & Community Engagement for ArtsBuild.

Donation tickets for the premiere of UN NUEVO PASADO are available now through the Eventbrite site . Attendees are encouraged to make a donation to attend. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to experience the power and beauty of this groundbreaking new film.

For more information about the documentary, visit www.resilentstory.org or contact Jazmine LeBlanc at jazmine@ellalibrary.org.