New Featured Artist Show for Mike Holsomback

× Expand Area 61 Gallery with painting images from Mike Holsomback. Opening reception May 31st from 6-8pm for Mike Holsomback's featured artist show -- "School's. Out. For. Summer."

Area 61 Gallery is hosting an opening reception for the latest featured artist's show, "School's. Out. For. Summer." by Mike Holsomback.

Mike Holsomback is a well-known professional artist and veteran fine arts department faculty member at Chattanooga State Community College. His classes have just ended for summer, so the owners of Area 61 are redirecting the focus on Mike the Artist vs. Professor Holsomback as the gallery's latest featured artist show for June and July. In the exhibit, titled "School's. Out. For. Summer." some of Mike's latest drawings, paintings and collage works will be on display and available for purchase. The opening reception is Friday, May 31st from 6-8 pm.

Mike was featured earlier this year in an article by the Nashville Voyager - "Life & Work with Mike Holsomback". Copy and paste the link into your browser from here ===>>>

https://nashvillevoyager.com/interview/life-work-with-mike-holsomback-of-live-and-work-in-chattanooga-tennessee/

to read it and learn more about his life, inspiration and career.

Mike's show will run through July and as pieces sell, he'll be adding new works produced in studio this summer. If you miss him at the opening reception, you will be able to meet him at the July First Friday open house, 7/5 from 6-8 pm. Stop by anytime during gallery hours to see and shop the show – 12 noon - 6 pm Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday, as well as during the First Friday June open house, 6/7 from 6-8 pm.

About Area 61 Gallery

Area 61 is a Chattanooga-owned art gallery featuring the work of artists based in Chattanooga and the immediate surrounding area. Work represented by the gallery includes fine art, artisan pottery, jewelry, sculpture, handcrafted furniture, audio speakers, woodwork, and more. Area 61 provides a physical space for local artists and craftsmen to show and sell their work and advocates for art as a sustainable career.