New Moon Circle: Aquarius Season - IN-PERSON CLASS

On Friday, February 9th at 5:50pm the New Moon enters into the sign of Aquarius.

We are in the midst of the “Age of Aquarius” cycle and the new moon entering into this sign is going to become the catalyst for an even greater shift of energy toward the ideals of Community, Ingenuity and Collaboration.

This is a great segway from our first new moon in Capricorn, where we set our goals and intentions and now, we are moving into the stage of strategy and collaboration.

The New Moon In Aquarius the beginning of a cycle where we will focus on:

New Beginnings and the opportune time to commit to personal goals in the matters of money, intimacy, empowerment, control and resourcefulness.

Guided Meditation ~ going within to hear the voice of our wisdom

Creating a space for community and a New Moon celebration

Setting Intentions ~ life force energy flows where intention goes

Heart Centered Sharing ~ share your story as we hold space

Co-Create your Vision ~ group practices to share your desires

Please note: Food and refreshment will be provided. Bring your own journal or notebook.

About the instructor:

Marlee Elaine is a Personal Development Coach and creator of Creative Clarity Coaching & Wild Heart Wisdom for Women. She leads workshops guiding her students to align with who they are born to be based on 3 key principles: 1) Create an intuitive connection to your clarity, 2) Practice developing your emotional intelligence energy and 3﻿) Invest in an inner journey of your self-love & self worth.

In her purposeful life she is a skilled Mindset & Energy Coach, New Moon and Full Moon Workshop Facilitator, a Certified Clarity Catalyst Trainer, a Certified Creative Insight Journey Coach for Teens, Meditation Teacher and Author of “Celebrate Magnificent You”, a children’s book inspiring Self-Love & Self-Worth. She lives her life’s creative passions in Cleveland, TN growing organic gardens, practicing yoga, reading books that inspire her curious mind, crafting organic meals from scratch and being in awe of the creative energy of nature.