New Moon Circle: Pisces Season - IN-PERSON CLASS

On Sunday, March 10th at 4am the New Moon enters into the sign of Pisces.

Pisces is the astrological sign that heightens our sense of imagination and our intuition. If you are already a “sensitive” person aka you “feel the feels”, then this lunation is going to intensify those attributes of your inner knowing.

The New Moon In Pisces is the beginning of a cycle where we will focus on:

New beginnings and the opportune time to explore the temple of our imagination. The more we are open to allowing our creative dreams to wander and be curious, the more our imaginations will hold the space for our biggest, wildest dreams.

Setting Intentions ~ Life force energy flows where Intention goes

Heart Centered Sharing ~ Share your story as we hold space

Co-Create your Vision ~ Group practices to create your desires

Guided Meditation ~ Going within to hear the voice of wisdom

Creating space for community and a New Moon Celebration!

Please note: Bring a journal or notebook.

About the instructor:

Marlee Elaine is a Personal Development Coach and creator of Creative Clarity Coaching & Wild Heart Wisdom for Women. She leads workshops guiding her students to align with who they are born to be based on 3 key principles: 1) Create an intuitive connection to your clarity, 2) Practice developing your emotional intelligence energy and 3﻿) Invest in an inner journey of your self-love & self worth.

In her purposeful life she is a skilled Mindset & Energy Coach, New Moon and Full Moon Workshop Facilitator, a Certified Clarity Catalyst Trainer, a Certified Creative Insight Journey Coach for Teens, Meditation Teacher and Author of “Celebrate Magnificent You”, a children’s book inspiring Self-Love & Self-Worth. She lives her life’s creative passions in Cleveland, TN growing organic gardens, practicing yoga, reading books that inspire her curious mind, crafting organic meals from scratch and being in awe of the creative energy of nature.