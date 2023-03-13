C-Grimey
New Music Mondays with C-Grimey & DJ Prophet at Songbirds 3/13
Doors at 6:00 PM
Event at 7:00 PM
Standing Room with Seats Available
General Admission: $7
Calling all hip-hop artists! Goldfinger Production$ presents "New Music Mondays," a hip-hop competition and industry mixer hosted by musician and producer, C-Grimey, featuring DJ Prophet. Bring your best song and win a chance to star in and produce your own music video, free beats, and more!
Please register with C-Grimey if you plan to compete.
Instagram DM: @cgrimey423
OREmail: CGrimey423@gmail.com