Dread Hollow New Year's Nightmare December 30 and January 7 dreadhollow.com

Scream in the New Year at Dread Hollow! Weave your way through long-abandoned Krane Toy Factory, the alleged site of Thadeus Krane’s monstrous experiments to achieve immortality. Grotesque, half-human creatures are rumored to roam the area in search of bodies for Krane's wicked deeds.

Festive decorations and holiday lights obscure the evil within, while Krampus and his misfit toys lurk in the shadows waiting to exact punishment on naughty trespassers.

Can you escape the Deliverance Escape Rooms? Eugene Todd-Vengeance, The Factory, and Deception are back to test your wits.

Open Dec 30 and Jan 7. Haunt open 8pm-10pm. Escape rooms open 7:30pm-9:30pm. Haunt and escape room tickets on sale now at dreadhollow.com