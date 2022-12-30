New Year’s Nightmare

to

Dread Hollow 321 Browns Ferry Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Scream in the New Year at Dread Hollow!  Weave your way through long-abandoned Krane Toy Factory, the alleged site of Thadeus Krane’s monstrous experiments to achieve immortality. Grotesque, half-human creatures are rumored to roam the area in search of bodies for Krane's wicked deeds.

Festive decorations and holiday lights obscure the evil within, while Krampus and his misfit toys lurk in the shadows waiting to exact punishment on naughty trespassers.

Can you escape the Deliverance Escape Rooms? Eugene Todd-Vengeance, The Factory, and Deception are back to test your wits.

Open Dec 30 and Jan 7. Haunt open 8pm-10pm. Escape rooms open 7:30pm-9:30pm. Haunt and escape room tickets on sale now at dreadhollow.com

Info

Dread Hollow 321 Browns Ferry Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Festivals & Fairs
to
Google Calendar - New Year’s Nightmare - 2022-12-30 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - New Year’s Nightmare - 2022-12-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - New Year’s Nightmare - 2022-12-30 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - New Year’s Nightmare - 2022-12-30 20:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

December 15, 2022

Friday

December 16, 2022

Saturday

December 17, 2022

Sunday

December 18, 2022

Monday

December 19, 2022

Tuesday

December 20, 2022

Wednesday

December 21, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours