School of Visual Art and Design "Next Stop" Poster

The School of Visual Art and Design at Southern Adventist University announces “Next Stop,” an exhibit featuring works from BFA graphic design seniors. Refreshments will be served during the opening on Thursday, February 29, at 6 p.m. in the John C. Williams Art Gallery of Brock Hall. The pieces will be on display through March 29. For more information, visit southern.edu/artgallery or call 423.236.2732.